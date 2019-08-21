Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX:SFC): Commentary On Fundamentals

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX:SFC), there's is a financially-robust , dividend-paying company with a great track record of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Schaffer here.

Flawless balance sheet with solid track record and pays a dividend

SFC delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 24% in the most recent year. Unsurprisingly, SFC surpassed the Auto Components industry return of 13%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward. SFC's ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. SFC appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 2.15x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

Income investors would also be happy to know that SFC is a great dividend company, with a current yield standing at 5.7%. SFC has also been regularly increasing its dividend payments to shareholders over the past decade.

For Schaffer, I've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

