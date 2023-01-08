Schaffner Holding AG (VTX:SAHN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Schaffner Holding AG (VTX:SAHN) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Schaffner Holding's shares before the 12th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is CHF9.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of CHF9.00 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Schaffner Holding has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current stock price of CHF300. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Schaffner Holding's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Schaffner Holding paying out a modest 45% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Schaffner Holding earnings per share are up 7.8% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Schaffner Holding has delivered an average of 9.9% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Schaffner Holding for the upcoming dividend? Schaffner Holding delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and -131% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Schaffner Holding today.

So if you want to do more digging on Schaffner Holding, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. Be aware that Schaffner Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

