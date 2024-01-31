Schedule changes announced for several mountain schools in North Carolina
Schedule changes have been announced Wednesday morning for several schools located in the mountains of North Carolina.
Watauga County schools said they will be closed due to snow and ice-covered roads throughout the district.
However, it will be an optional teacher workday.
Schools in Avery County will also be closed.
Ashe County schools said they will be operating on a two-hour delay with limited bus routes.
