We are out of schedule – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Kyrylo Budanov , head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that Ukraine is "out of schedule" but did not explain what this means.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Budanov was asked about the chances of ending the war this year he spoke about, and whether something went wrong.

Quote: "There are objective and subjective reasons – everything is complex. But, sorry, most of the explanations are state secrets, and it's not for public discussion. Over time, all this will become clear."

Details: Budanov said that Ukraine is "out of schedule" but did not explain what he means by this.

Quote: "We got sidetracked. We are not behind, but out of schedule. That is an entirely different meaning...

Not everything went wrong. Let's not specify and explain all this; we are out of schedule – let everyone draw their own conclusions."

He added that the offensive continues in the south of the country. There are also impressive developments to bring Bakhmut back: "The fact that there are fierce battles there is definitely not a secret to anyone. But, as you can see, slowly, step by step, we are progressing there."

