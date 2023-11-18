Schedule set for Bemidij's First City of Lights Celebration

Nov. 18—BEMIDJI — Paul Bunyan Park, Lake Bemidji's South Shore and the entire downtown area will soon be illuminated with around 800,000 lights to kick off the holiday season and

the annual First City of Lights Celebration.

The event will be the largest expansion of the First City of Lights in its 27-year history with a bunch of new additions along with the traditional staples to make sure everyone who comes to witness the celebration feels magic, joy and Christmas cheer.

The holiday-themed family fun activities start on Friday, Nov. 24, and run throughout Saturday, Nov. 25.

According to First City of Lights Foundation Executive Director Josh Peterson, the First City of Lights celebration couldn't be done without its sponsors, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department, and community organizations and countless volunteers.

Like every year, the event is supported by community donations and fundraising for the grand holiday celebration is ongoing and much appreciated.

For full event details, to donate to the First City of Lights Foundation or to register for activities, visit

firstcityoflights.org.

Santa's Workshop

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 24, the Tourist Information Center will transform into Santa's workshop for the holiday season. Guests can get a photo with Santa, enjoy holiday treats, write a letter to Santa and place it in his giant mailbox and take home some Christmas crafts. This event will be closed during the parade.

Carts of Care Food and Toy Drive

Prior to the start of the Night We Light Parade, Carts of Care will lead on the parade route where a team of Target Team members pushing red shopping carts will collect food donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and toys for the United Way of the Bemidji Area's annual Holiday Gifts for Kids program.

Those who wish to make their donation prior to the parade can do so at the Tourist Information Center where a set of free LED Christmas lights will be handed out courtesy of Otter Tail Power Company with each donation made, while supplies last.

Jack Frost Jubilee

The Sanford Center is set to host the first-ever Jack Frost Jubilee and invites the community to join them on Nov. 24, starting at noon with a day full of family-fun festivities like a holiday window decorating contest, a cookie decorating contest and community gingerbread house competition. For more information about this event, visit

thesanfordcenter.com/events/detail/jack-frost-jubilee.

Kids Dash Reindeer Run

Starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, children are invited to participate in the Kids Reindeer Run right before the parade. The dash will take place on Beltrami Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Street Northwest. This event is free for all children and everyone will receive a medal upon completion. All participants must register before the event. To register, visit the 218 Sports Inc. website at

218sportsinc.sportngin.com.

Night We Light Parade

The Night We Light Parade is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, and will travel south along Beltrami Avenue from Eighth Street then turn west on Third Street and end at Irvine Avenue. No parking, tow zone signs will be posted for street closures starting at 5 p.m. and running until 8 p.m. along the parade route. During the parade, attendees are asked to stay on the sidewalk and maintain a safe distance from floats along the route.

Night We Light Ceremony

Following the parade, spectators should make their way down to Paul Bunyan Park for the Night We Light Ceremony. This is when the official countdown is held and the giant light switch is flipped to illuminate the half a million lights of the city. Special guests, musical performances and awards for the best parade entries are also presented at this time. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides starting under the downtown archway.

Night We Light Fireworks

Night We Light Fireworks Spectacular presented by Sanford Health over Lake Bemidji will be on display starting immediately after the ceremony. Spectators will have the best views near the Paul Bunyan Park waterfront.

Santa's Workshop

Please see the description above. Saturday's workshop will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tourist Information Center.

Reindeer Run 5K

The inaugural 5K Reindeer Run is a family fun run or walk event to kick off the holiday season. Attendees are invited to wear their best holiday outfits and enjoy some donuts from Raphael's Bakery afterward. The 5K run/walk will start on Midway Drive South and finish at Paul Bunyan Park. The cost for this event is $35, which includes a Reindeer Run crewneck sweatshirt. To register, visit the 218 Sports Inc. website at

218sportsinc.sportngin.com.

Christmas Window Display Contest

During the holiday season, businesses throughout the downtown will have their window displays illuminated for all to see. After taking in all the displays, individuals should cast their ballot for the best display at the Tourist Information Center.

First City of Lights Tour of Homes

A map of homes with the most illuminated Christmas displays will be made available at the Tourist Information Center for interested Christmas light enthusiasts to go see.

To download either form or vote online, visit

firstcityoflights.org/activities.