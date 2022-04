Reuters

The head of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone, on Friday said he was the target of an "anonymous political media campaign" after Reuters reported the bank's directors were looking into an accusation that he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. IDB directors met this week to discuss hiring an outside firm to investigate allegations that Claver-Carone had carried out an intimate relationship with a staffer, Reuters reported exclusively. Claver-Carone has not responded to repeated requests for comment.