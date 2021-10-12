Schenectady, Ballston Spa residents among 10 charged in Albany case linked to fatal shooting, wounding of six

Oct. 12—ALBANY — One person each from Schenectady and Ballston Spa were among 10 charged in a gun case linked to a weekend shooting that killed one and wounded six others, Albany Police said.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of 117 North Lake Ave., police said.

The investigation into the shooting itself remained open Tuesday, but it soon led police to 10 individuals inside 117 North Lake Ave. A search warrant uncovered two loaded 9mm handguns inside, police said.

All 10 individuals arrested were charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, felonies.

Arrested related to the guns were: Ashley St. John, 33, of Schenectady; Eric Patel, 34, of Ballston Spa; Michael McDermott, 29, of Troy; Jasmine Torres, 31, of Troy; Shalaeko Banks, 34, of Albany; Robert Stallings, 35, of Troy; Victor Gonzalez, 43, of Troy; Jacqueline Gonzalez, 47, of Troy; Carmen Guzman, 47, of Troy; and David Bridges, 54, of Troy.

At the shooting, officers arrived and found one man hurt. He was treated at the scene and taken on to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police identified the man killed as Alexander Bolton, 29, of New Bedford, Mass.

Shortly after the call, Albany Medical Center reported six men had entered the emergency room, all with gunshot wounds.

Those wounded ranged in age from 25 to 42. Three had a gunshot wound to the shoulder, two had a gunshot wound to his arm and one had a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police described the injuries to the six as non-life-threatening.

Police soon determined that all six were shot during the incident on North Lake Avenue, police said.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing Tuesday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Albany Police detectives at 518-462-8039.

