Schenectady City Council finalizes $500K settlement agreement

Mar. 15—SCHENECTADY — The City Council approved a $500,000 settlement agreement on Monday for a 2018 lawsuit filed by a city couple who claimed they were falsely arrested by more than a dozen police officers, including the department's future chief.

Denise and Ronald Sheridan are set to receive $250,000 each under the agreement — reached back in February — in which the city claimed no responsibility for the couple's 2014 arrest that triggered the lawsuit.

The city will only be required to payout a $75,000 deductible. The rest of the agreement will be covered by the city's insurance carrier.

"It's why we carry insurance," said Mayor Gary McCarthy. "Most of the burden is being paid by the carrier."

McCarthy noted the settlement doesn't have a "good effect" on the city's insurance premiums, but said older cases that are in the process of being settled have been incorporated into the rate structure.

"It doesn't have a good effect, but we've changed carriers and we're very aggressive in terms of marketing that," he said. "Some of these older cases that are being resolved now have already been incorporated in the rate structure."

The federal lawsuit dates back to Sept. 14, 2014, when, according to court documents, the couple was arrested by more than a dozen uniformed and plain clothes officers at their Carrie Street house.

Police Chief Eric Clifford, who served as a lieutenant with the department's detective unit at the time of the incident, was among those named in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, police arrived at the couple's home in search of a fugitive and were told by Denise Sheridan that the individual they were searching for was not their.

Police spotted the fugitive walking down the street and arrested him before returning to the Sheridan residence, where they "physically manipulated" and arrested the couple, according to the lawsuit, which contends the couple did not commit any crime.

Story continues

Denise Sheridan was later released without being charged, and charges filed against Ronald Sheridan were later dropped "in the interest of justice," the lawsuit states.

Carmel Patrick, chair of the City Council's Claims Committee, declined to comment on the settlement Monday, which was discussed during an executive session in committee last week.

Arthur Frost, a lawyer representing the Sheridans has said the couple is "very pleased" with the agreement and feel vindicated, but plan to move out of the city because they no longer trust law enforcement.

Contact reporter Chad Arnold at: 518-410-5117 or carnold@dailygazette.net. Follow him on Twitter: @ChadGArnold.