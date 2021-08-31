Schenectady County DA: Man sentenced in pistol threat, intentional crash case; Officer drew weapon

Aug. 31—SCHENECTADY — A local man was sentenced this week in connection with a case related to a pistol threat and intentional car crash, Schenectady County District Attorney's officials said.

Anthony Nesbitt, age unavailable, was sentenced to a total term of 4 to 8 years in state prison on first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree attempted assault convictions.

Nesbitt faced an 11-count indictment related to crimes on multiple dates, officials said. The contempt count stemmed from an incident Sept. 12, 2020, where he displayed what appeared to be a pistol while making threats to someone in violation of an order of protection, officials said.

Nesbitt also intentionally backed his car into the victim's car, causing extensive damage to the victim's vehicle, officials said.

Schenectady police responded as did state police Aviation to find Nesbitt. A city officer soon found Nesbitt in the backyard of a house.

"At that point, Mr. Nesbitt reached for what appeared to be a pistol in his waistband," officials said in a release. "The officer drew his weapon while giving Mr. Nesbitt verbal commands directing him not to grab what appeared to be a pistol."

The officer did not fire his weapon and Nesbitt ran through the back yard and over fences, officials said.

While the officer chased Nesbitt, the officer injured his knee, officials said. Nesbitt then escaped.

The attempted assault charge related to the injury to the officer, officials said.

Then, on Sept. 25, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force found Nesbitt at his mother's house, hiding under a sink.

He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor menacing charge related to him displaying what appeared to be a pistol at members of the task force, officials said.

He was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours, officials said. After he was arrested, authorities determined Nesbitt possessed a bb gun that looked like a pistol.

Assistant District Attorney Maria Apruzzese prosecuted. Nesbitt was represented by the Schenectady County Public Defender's office