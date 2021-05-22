Schenectady man arrested in one Albany shooting, both Friday shootings still under investigation

May 22—A 21-year-old Schenectady man was arrested by Albany Police in relation to a shooting Friday late afternoon that left an Albany man dead and five others injured.

Jhajuan Sabb is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Sharf Addalim of Albany, according to a press release from the department. Police arrived around 2:30 p.m. to the area of First and Quail street for reports of a shooting and found Addalim in the roadway with a gunshot wound to the back.

Addalim was transported to Albany Medical Center where he later died.

Police said shortly after the call came in about the shooting five other men ages 21, 23, 28,29 and 29, walked into area hospitals with non-life-threeatening gunshot wounds.The injuries included:

— The 21-year-old was shot in the hand.

— The 23-year-old was shot in the butt.

— The 28 year-old was shot in the leg.

— One of the 29-year-olds was shot in the toroso and the other the foot.

Sabb was awaiting arraignment in Albany Criminal Court this morning. The identities of the other men involved or their residence have not been released. Police are still investigating the incident.

Police are also investigating an unrelated shooting that took place hours later on Central Avenue near Henry Johnson Boulevard that killed an Albany man.

Around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the Central Avenue area near Henry Johnson Boulevard for reports of a shooting and found 39-year-old Lashon Turner with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Turner was treated at the scene before being transported to Albany Medical Center where he later died.

During a press confrence Friday night Chief Eric Hawkins said the perpetrators of both crimes will be found.

"We will not allow individuals to terrorize this community and to further traumatize, to further harm this community," Hawkins had said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Albany Police Detectives Division at 518-462-8039. People can also submit tips anonymously through the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

