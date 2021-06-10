Schenectady man broke into Curry Freeze in Rotterdam, tried to take cash register, police say
Jun. 10—ROTTERDAM — A Schenectady man broke into the Curry Freeze ice cream stand early Thursday morning and tried to take the cash register, police said.
Police made the arrest after a caller reported seeing someone arrive at the stand on a bicycle and break a window, police said.
Jamal H. Collins, 26, of Congress Street, was arrested at the scene and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, along with misdemeanor criminal mischief, possession of burglar tools and attempted petit larceny, police said.
The call came in just after midnight Thursday morning. Arriving officers found a man matching the witness' description, who was then identified as Collins.
Officers then determined Collins had attempted to steal the business' cash register. He was also found in possession of a hammer that police believe he used to break the window.
Collins was taken to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office on a pre-arraignment hold, police said.
