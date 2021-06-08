Schenectady man charged with first-degree rape, box cutter threat

Jun. 8—SCHENECTADY — A city man has been arrested, accused of raping someone while threatening them with a box cutter, authorities said.

Calvin T. Davis, 33, of Emmett Street, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count each of first-degree rape and first-degree false imprisonment, felonies.

He also faces one count each of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, misdemeanors.

Davis is accused of raping the person early Sunday morning at a residence in Schenectady, according to police allegations filed in court.

He's also accused of displaying a box cutter in the direction of the victim and standing between the victim and the only exit out of the room, according to the allegations.

Police took him into custody shortly afterward, records show.

Davis was arraigned and ordered held on $50,000 bail. He remained at the Schenectady County Jail Tuesday.