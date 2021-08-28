Schenectady man charged in Thursday Van Vranken Avenue shooting

Aug. 28—A 23-year-old Schenectady man has been arrested in the Thursday afternoon shooting of a 17-year-old on Van Vranken Avenue.

Ishon J. Mackey-Stokes was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for possessing a loaded firearm, all felonies, according to Schenectady Police Department.

Police said, around 2 p.m. Thursday, a 17-year-old male was found on Van Vranken Avenue with a minor gunshot wound to the arm.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Ellis Medicine. His injury was not considered life-threatening, according to city police spokesman Officer Pat Irwin.

Irwin said it wasn't immediately known where the shooting occurred because the victim was uncooperative.

"This is an ongoing investigation and there are no further details at this time," the department stated in a release.

