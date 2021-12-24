Schenectady man faces murder charge after telling dispatcher he killed girlfriend

Dec. 24—SCHENECTADY — A city man called an emergency dispatcher Friday morning claiming he killed his girlfriend, according to police.

Malcolm L. Gadsen, 50, was charged with second-degree murder on Christmas Eve, police said in a news statement.

Investigators identified the homicide victim as 40-year-old January Butcher, a city resident.

The homicide occurred on the 900 block of State Street, police said.

At about 1 a.m., the Schenectady County Dispatch received a call from a man in distress who said he was having a crisis.

The man hung up, but about 20 minutes later called back stating that he was walking on Chrisler Avenue and had committed a murder.

Officers from Rotterdam Police who were investigating an unrelated traffic stop in the area of Chrisler Avenue and Altamont Avenue were advised by county dispatch to be on the lookout for the man who had called and admitted he killed someone.

Rotterdam officers saw a man matching the description given to them and stopped him, and then Schenectady investigators arrived on Chrisler Avenue.

City police then went to the State Street address and attempted to call the victim's phone number, but got no answer. Given the circumstances, officers forced their way into the residence and found Butcher dead.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy; the incident remains under investigation.

