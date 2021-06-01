Schenectady man found passed out in vehicle with two guns in car, prosecutor says

Jun. 1—SCHENECTADY — City police found a man in possession of two guns after spotting him passed out in a vehicle in the Hamilton Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

One of the guns had been reported stolen out of Kentucky, while the other police termed a "ghost gun" bearing no markings with which to trace it, according to police allegations filed in court.

Tyricke J. Walker, 25, of Clinton Street, was arrested and charged with five felony weapons counts, including two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said.

Walker is accused of possessing the two guns inside a vehicle parked on Schenectady Street just after 6 a.m. Friday, according to the police allegations and a prosecutor.

Police investigated after Walker had been spotted passed out in the vehicle, prosecutor Kyle Petit said. Police then saw at least one of the guns in plain sight, Petit said.

Police described the one that had been reported stolen from Kentucky as a loaded .357 revolver and the ghost gun as a 9mm handgun fully loaded with a 10-round magazine.

In all, Walker was charged with two counts each of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, felonies.

Walker was arraigned and ordered held on $75,000 bail.