Schenectady man possessed child pornography, troopers say

May 30—SCHENECTADY — A Schenectady man has been arrested, accused of possessing and promoting child pornography, state police said.

Michael J. McCarthy, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count each of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child, felonies. He also faces one count of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

McCarthy is accused of possessing and sharing images consistent with child sexual exploitation via the internet. His arrest followed a cyber tip received by the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and a search warrant at his residence, where he resisted arrest, state police said.

He was arraigned and released to return to court later.

