Schenectady Police: 14 vehicles belonging to firefighters, sheriff's members vandalized; Woman arrested

Aug. 11—SCHENECTADY — A 44-year-old homeless woman allegedly broke and bent windshield wipers, smashed side mirrors and scratched 14 parked vehicles that belong to members of the city Fire Department and Schenectady County Sheriff's Department.

A police spokesman said investigators used pole cameras to capture the crimes, and they were also used to track down Rachel Depp, who was arrested last week after police awakened her in Veterans Park.

Depp allegedly committed the acts of vandalism overnight Aug. 6, police officer Pat Irwin said Tuesday.

"A member of the Fire Department came outside and noticed vehicles had been vandalized," Irwin said.

At the time of the firefighter's discovery, it was thought that only seven vehicles were vandalized. The actual tally doubled upon the arrival and investigation of a city police officer, Irwin said.

Depp's motive remains under investigation. She was taken into custody without incident, but was uncooperative with detectives, according to Irwin.

Depp was charged with 14 felony counts of criminal mischief in the third degree. The estimated damage to each vehicle was in excess of $250, but less than $1,500, according to the statute concerning the charges.

Depp was released on an appearance ticket.