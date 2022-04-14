Schenectady Police: 16-year-old charged with attempted murder in March Central Park stabbing

Apr. 14—SCHENECTADY — A 16-year-old tried to kill a man last month in Schenectady's Central Park, police said.

Police did not name the suspect due to his age, but said the 16-year-old was arrested Wednesday night on charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault, police said.

The victim, 30, of Selkirk, was treated at the scene by Schenectady Fire Department paramedics and taken on to Albany Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. March 8 at the park, police said.

Officers responded there for a report of a stabbing and arrived to find the victim sitting on a park bench in front of the Rose Garden. The victim had multiple stab wounds, police said.

The Schenectady Police Department's Detective Division and Youth Aid Bureau investigated, leading to the 16-year-old's arrest Wednesday, police said.

The suspect was arraigned ordered held, police said.