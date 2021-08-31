Schenectady Police: Bystander helps thwart attempted purse snatching

Aug. 31—SCHENECTADY — A bystander helped thwart a recent attempted purse snatching in Schenectady, police said.

The case also resulted in the arrest of the suspect, identified as Kyisha Smith, 39, listed as homeless. Smith faces one count of third-degree attempted robbery, a felony.

The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, Aug. 25, on State Street, near Princeton Street, police said.

The victim had been sitting in her car when a woman approached her window and attempted to snatch her purse from inside the vehicle, police spokesman Officer Pat Irwin said.

The victim then struggled with the suspect and the suspect punched and hit the victim, according to Irwin and allegations filed in court. The bystander then intervened, Irwin said.

Officers arrived and the victim pointed out the suspect, Smith, who was still nearby. Officers arrested Smith and charged her with attempted robbery.