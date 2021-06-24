Schenectady Police: Driver of fleeing car in FedEx truck crash arrested; Faces drug, endangerment counts

Jun. 24—SCHENECTADY — The driver of the car that slammed into a FedEx truck trailer, critically injuring a teen, has been arrested on multiple charges, including drug and endangerment counts, police said.

In all, three people inside the car were taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment, including the driver. The driver and other teen were in stable condition Wednesday. Police did not have updates on their conditions Thursday.

Police identified the driver as 53-year-old Leon Graves, of Schenectady. He was charged with three felony drug possession counts, along with a felony count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

He also faces misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and child endangerment.

The Wednesday afternoon crash left the red sedan the three were in pinned under he FedEx truck trailer.

Graves and the two teenage boys, ages 14 and 15, were extricated from the car by the Fire Department. The 15-year-old was in critical condition later Tuesday. No other injuries were reported.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on State Street at Chestnut Street.

Police were called to Hilderbrandt Avenue and Moyston Street on multiple reports that two people were fighting. Callers indicated one of the those involved had an ax, and there was talk that a weapon, possibly a gun, was present.

Additional calls reported seeing at least one of the people involved in fight leave in a red four-door sedan.

Officers from the Schenectady County Street Crimes Task Force saw the red sedan on State Street. The officers conducted a traffic stop near Victory Avenue and Catherine Street.

But as officers got out of their vehicle to approach the occupants of the sedan, the driver sped westbound on Victory Avenue and turned left onto Chestnut Street.

The task force officers got back into their car and tried to catch up to the suspects. As police turned onto Chestnut Street, they saw the sedan strike the FedEx semi trailer.

It wasn't made known if the ax or if a firearm were recovered. Graves was not charged with any weapons-related offenses.

