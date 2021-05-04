Schenectady police investigating fatal hit-and-run Tuesday morning; Pedestrian killed
SCHENECTADY — Schenectady police are investigating the death of a woman in a fatal hit-and-run accident Tuesday morning, a spokesman said.
The incident happened at about 1:40 a.m. at Broadway and Millard Street, police said.
Broadway remained shut between Millard and Clinton streets for the investigation, police said.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning and the investigation continued.
Police were seeking information from any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 518-788-6566.
This story will be updated
