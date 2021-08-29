Schenectady Police: Man hurt in early Sunday Albany Street shooting

Aug. 29—SCHENECTADY — A 27-year-old man was shot on Albany Street early Sunday, police said.

He was taken to Albany Medical Center and was in serious, but stable condition later Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Albany Street at about 2:40 a.m..

The victim suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and leg. Responding officers rendered medical attention to the victim until members of the Schenectady Fire Department arrived.

There were no suspects in custody and detectives continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department's Tips Line at (518) 788-6566.

