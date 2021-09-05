Schenectady police respond to call of shots fired Friday night

Sep. 5—Schenectady police officers continue to investigate a report of shots fired that was received around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Police were in the 1100 block of Albany Street Friday night when they heard the shots in the area, said Pat Irwin, the department's public information officer. Irwin said the officers saw a man fleeing from where the shots were coming from.

The man was taken into police custody after a short foot pursuit and was discovered to have a handgun, Irwin said.

Police said they found over 20 shell casings in the area of Albany Street and Kelton Avenue where there was a party going on. Two vehicles and two houses were struck by bullets "but at this time it does not appear there are any victims," Irwin said.

Irwin said due to the ongoing investigation the man's name is not being released.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe