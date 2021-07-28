Schenectady Police: Saratoga Springs woman drove drunk with two children in car, backed into other vehicle

Jul. 28—SCHENECTADY — A Saratoga Springs woman drove drunk with two children in her car Sunday when she backed into another vehicle, authorities said.

Dianne M. King, 38, of Saratoga Springs, was charged with two counts of felony Leandra's Law DWI, along with misdemeanor child endangerment.

She is accused of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.19 percent just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Mumford and Strong streets, according to police allegations filed in court. She then backed into another vehicle while driving.

King failed three field sobriety tests at the scene and police found an uncapped bottle of Smirnoff pink lemonade in the console, according to the allegations.

Inside her vehicle were two children age 4, according to the allegations. No injuries were reported.

Just before the crash, King was accused of using a long piece of wood to repeatedly hit and damage a truck of a man on Mumford Street in an incident police described in allegations made in court as a domestic.

King was charged with one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, in that incident, records show.