Schenectady Police seek public's help finding animal cruelty suspect

Apr. 12—SCHENECTADY — City police are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect in an animal cruelty case where a dog was left in a box for more than a day, police said.

The dog is doing much better since the October incident, police said.

Police are trying to find James Arrington, 23. He is accused of misdemeanor torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, police said.

Arrington is accused of confining a dog to a small box for approximately 30 hours in October without access to food or water and no way to leave the box, police spokesman Sgt. Matthew Dearing said Tuesday.

Arrington is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police also released a photo of him.

Police posted the case to their Facebook page Tuesday asking for assistance.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 518-603-4012.

Daily Gazette: All News — Everything Schenectady

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe