Schenectady woman charged in Fonda burglary, troopers say; Found in a residence bedroom

FONDA — A Schenectady woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Fonda, state police said.

Responding troopers found a broken window and then found the woman in one of the residence's bedrooms, troopers said.

Chitranie Khywah, 25, of Schenectady, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of second-degree burglary, a felony, state police said.

Troopers responded to the Fonda residence just before 5 a.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. They then arrested Khywah at the scene, state police said.

Kyhwah is known to the homeowner and no one was injured in the incident, troopers said.

Kyhwah was arraigned and released to return to court later.

