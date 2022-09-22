Schenevus man charged with rape

Sep. 22—State Police announced the arrest of a Schenevus man on rape charges.

According to a media release, troopers in the Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Francesco Carotenuto, 56, and charged him with first-degree rape, a class B felony, on Saturday, Sept. 17.

After an investigation, investigators learned that Carotenuto forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with a victim several years ago, the release said.

Carotenuto was previously arrested on Sept. 8, and charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child, a class D felony, and possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony. He was also charged with seven counts of New York Agriculture and Market Law of overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals, a misdemeanor, after troopers found seven adult dogs on his property that did not have adequate food, water or shelter.

Carotenuto was in jail for the previous charges. He was processed and returned to jail, the release said.