Schenevus man charged with stealing catalytic converters

Sep. 12—State Police announced the arrest of a Schenevus man for the theft of catalytic converters.

According to a media release, Troopers investigated the theft of numerous catalytic converters in Otsego County and arrested Joshua D. Dresser, 39, as a result of their investigation.

The release said Dresser has been charged with the following felonies in three separate towns:

—In the town of Milford — two counts of second-degree auto stripping, a class E felony and seven counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

—In the town Worcester — one count of first-degree auto stripping, a class D felony, one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class D felony and three counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.

—In the town of Maryland — one count of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, one count of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony and one count of first-degree auto stripping.

An investigation revealed that Dresser cut off and stole catalytic converters from vehicles from numerous locations, the release said.

He was arrested on Sept. 7, and processed at the Oneonta barracks. Dresser was issued appearance tickets. He is scheduled to appear in the Worcester Town Court on Oct. 4, the Milford Town Court on Oct. 11, and the Maryland Town Court on Oct. 18, the release said.