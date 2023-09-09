Schiff rips Graham’s response to grand jury report

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) went after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Saturday after court documents revealed that a grand jury in Georgia recommended that he be criminally charged for his actions doubting the result of the 2020 election.

Graham defended his actions on Friday, saying that the statements were “consistent” with his position as a senator. Georgia prosecutors did not end up pursuing charges.

“I think Lindsey Graham’s explanation doesn’t pass the laugh test,” Schiff said in a CNN interview. “You don’t — as a senator, a House member or another elected official — call a secretary of state in some other state and try to get them to toss out votes.”

“That is not the least part of the job description, and he’s lucky not to be indicted,” he continued.

The charging recommendation surrounded Graham’s highly publicized phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), where he reportedly asked the secretary to toss out ballots.

The Fulton County grand jury recommended charges against 39 people, with prosecutor Fani Willis (D) deciding to charge 19 of them, headlined by former President Trump.

Those not charged include Graham, former Sens. David Purdue (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Schiff theorized that Willis chose not to charge Graham because of his role as a sitting senator, and the complex legal arguments surrounding guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecutors “made a rational decision,” he said.

The trial for two of the defendants who were charged is scheduled to start Oct. 23.

