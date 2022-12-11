Schiff says Jan. 6 committee's probe "far out ahead" of Justice Department
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California says the Justice Department has used evidence uncovered by the Jan. 6 committee in its own investigations.
If and when the House Jan. 6 committee makes criminal referrals later this month -- potentially including former President Donald Trump -- it will be a way to highlight where federal law enforcement should direct their parallel investigation, Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on Sunday. Kinzinger, R-Ill., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that he didn't want to get ahead of any decisions the committee, of which he is a member, will make in the coming days. "The criminal referrals themselves aren't necessarily something that is going to wake [the Department of Justice] up to something they didn't know before," he said.
CNNSen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) couldn’t be bothered much with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party, saying in an interview Sunday it was likely for the best.“I don’t want to spend a whole lot of time on Senator Sinema,” he told Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union. “She has her reasons, Dana. I happen to suspect it’s a lot to do with politics back in Arizona. I think the Democrats there are not all that enthusiastic about somebody who helped sabotage some of the most impo
Sinema announced that she will be an independent in the Senate and will no longer be formally considered a Democrat.
Texas’ overreaching bans are out of step with not only what our patients need but what voters want.
Her becoming an independent will force some of her potential Democratic challengers from the left to recalibrate their calculus.
The latest installment of the 'Twitter Files' shows at least one employee at the company stood up to executives looking to ban former President Donald Trump, citing a 'slippery slope.'
Senator’s decision to register as independent after playing spoiler role brings Democrats’ bitterness towards lawmaker to surface
The superstar cited changed Twitter policies that "will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Saturday rejected former President Trump as the leader of the Republican party and said the GOP could shift away from his influence in the future. Cassidy told CNN’s Pamela Brown that he rejects “the premise that he’s the leader of the Republican Party” and the GOP could elect a new…
Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. (D-N.J.) tweeted out a rebuke of the conservative Supreme Court Justice as he presides over the case of Moore v. Harper.
David Whelan, brother of wrongfully detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said on Saturday that former President Trump was not “prepared to” or “interested in” working toward his brother’s release. “I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,”…
A nonprofit group that became a point of controversy for distributing hundreds of millions of dollars in election grants during the 2020 presidential campaign is releasing a fresh round of money to local election offices, including in states where Republican lawmakers tried to ban the practice. It has said 10 county and municipal election offices will be part of the first group to receive grant money under the center's U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, which has $80 million to hand out over the next five years, with few restrictions. Conservatives took aim at the center during the last presidential race after it gave local election offices around the country more than $350 million, almost all of it donated by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
The media mogul and Fox Corp are being sued for allegedly broadcasting ‘lies’ about the voting machine company
(Bloomberg) -- The day after Donald Trump effectively gave up his court fight over government documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago home, his lawyers were in a Washington courthouse amid reports the Justice Department has asked for the former president to be held in contempt in connection with the records probe.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s
Gen Z's first U.S. representative, Maxwell Frost, is the somewhat reluctant ambassador for a crop of young people shaped by ceaseless gun violence.
