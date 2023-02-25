Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) Yearly Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Schindler Holding AG (VTX:SCHN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 5.0% to CHF201. Schindler Holding reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of CHF11b and statutory earnings per share of CHF5.66, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, Schindler Holding's 19 analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be CHF11.3b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF11.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF6.63 in 2023. Overall, while the analysts have reconfirmed their revenue estimates, the consensus now no longer provides an EPS estimate, suggesting that the market believes revenue is more important after these latest results.

There's been no real change to the consensus price target of CHF203, with Schindler Holding seemingly executing in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Schindler Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF265 and the most bearish at CHF163 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Schindler Holding shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Schindler Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.6% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 1.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Schindler Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their revenue estimates for next year, suggesting that the business is performing in line with expectations. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF203, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

