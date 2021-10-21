Schindler sees higher costs and supply chain bottlenecks to affect Q4

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss elevator maker Schindler is seen in Zurich
(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator manufacturer Schindler reported on Thursday a 0.4% drop in third-quarter net profit year-on-year, citing rising costs and disruptions in global supply chains, and said the challenges would continue into the fourth quarter.

Higher raw materials prices, soaring cost inflation and supply chain bottlenecks made Schindler cautious about its 2021 results, even though the company's operating result was back at pre-pandemic levels.

"Different recovery in some key markets combined with supply chain issues causes delays in construction activities", Chief Executive Thomas Oetterli said on a statement on Thursday.

The company said it was monitoring latest developments in China property market more closely now, as the market which makes up 14% of Schindler sales is affected by efforts to manage the country's property market.

Beijing has stepped up measures to rein in China's property market this year, including upper limits on developers' debt ratios and restrictions on purchases.

Schindler's net profit came in at 234 million Swiss francs ($254.74 million), slightly below 235 million francs a year earlier, but beating the analysts' estimates of 220 million francs.

The Swiss company's order intake for the June-September period returned to pre-pandemic levels at 3.0 billion Swiss francs, above the 2.92 billion francs registered in the same period of 2019.

The company confirmed its full-year sales guidance, expecting a growth between 4-7%.

($1 = 0.9186 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

    PARIS (Reuters) -French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said it expected sales growth to continue through its 2022 fiscal year, although it could moderate a touch, after strong demand in China, the United States and India helped it deliver a forecast-beating 20% growth in the first quarter. Travel retail was still subdued although the company benefited in the quarter from a low comparison basis. In fiscal 2022, Pernod Ricard will invest significantly in advertising and promotion (A&P) and structure costs and implement half of its already announced 500 million euros share buyback programme in the first half.

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB cut its full-year sales outlook on Thursday, as the Swiss engineering and technology group became the latest company to flag shortages of key components limiting its ability to supply customers. Labour shortages, particularly in the United States, had also reduced ABB's ability to deliver the industrial robots and electrification products ordered by customers, who also struggled to attract enough staff. ABB said its revenue grew by just 4% on a comparable basis during the third quarter, less than half the 10% rate it said it expected in July.

    Bitcoin fell slightly in Asian hours on Thursday, a day after marking an all-time high on optimism around the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures ETF. "We think its going to go higher and we can get to 80 or 90,000 by the end of this year easy, but that won't be without volatility," said Matt Dibb, COO of Singapore-based Stack Funds. In the past few days, he said, traders were starting to pay high rates to borrow to buy bitcoin futures, "and that's a sign that we could be a bit overextended, and there could be a pullback to come."

    Juniper (JNPR) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

    Corporate results in the industrial and materials sectors could offer a snapshot of how companies in a key swath of the U.S. economy are dealing with surging inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and higher commodity prices. Companies in those sectors -- which include logistics and transportation firms, major chemical makers and manufacturers and suppliers for the aerospace, automotive and construction industries -- are expected to post strong third-quarter results. Their position in the global economy, however, gives many companies in the industrial and materials sectors a window into the fallout from rising input costs, supply chain snags and other issues that have bedeviled the United States and other countries as economic reopenings spur a surge in demand.

    "We continue to see very strong demand, and expect to enter next year with a significant backlog," HP Chief Executive Enrique Lores told MarketWatch in a phone interview Wednesday before the company is to hold a meeting with investors and offer financial guidance for next year. It is HP's first investor day since 2019.

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Thursday as investors weighed corporate earnings, elevated inflation and the outlook for China’s property sector. Japan’s yen strengthened.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.” Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,” He added that this makes sense because these companies were labor-saving and could continue to work even if other technology companies start feeling the pressure due to accelerating inflation. America’s annual inflation rate edged

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.