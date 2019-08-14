Is Schloss Wachenheim (ETR:SWA) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Schloss Wachenheim AG (ETR:SWA) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Schloss Wachenheim's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Schloss Wachenheim had debt of €43.0m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from €53.4m over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of €12.8m, its net debt is less, at about €30.2m.

XTRA:SWA Historical Debt, August 14th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Schloss Wachenheim's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Schloss Wachenheim had liabilities of €96.6m due within a year, and liabilities of €33.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of €12.8m and €53.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €64.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Schloss Wachenheim has a market capitalization of €128.7m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Schloss Wachenheim has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.0. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 29.2 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, Schloss Wachenheim's EBIT dived 11%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Schloss Wachenheim can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.