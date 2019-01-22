Schlumberger Delivers Growth Where It Matters

Based on Schlumberger's (NYSE: SLB) share-price performance heading into the fourth quarter, investors weren't expecting much from the world's largest oil services company. The company's stock had tumbled to its lowest price-to-book valuation since the 1980s. Oil prices were on the decline throughout the quarter and most North American exploration and production companies had previously signaled that they weren't going to be completing wells at the end of the year. This all pointed to a miserable quarter for Schlumberger.

Overall, though, the quarter wasn't as bad as some predicted, as the company beat earnings expectations. More importantly, management's comments about 2019 were enough to make even the most skeptical investor modestly hopeful about the upcoming year. Let's take a look at Schlumberger's most recent quarter and determine if the stock poised for a great year.

By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenue $8.2 billion $8.5 billion $8.2 billion Pre-tax income $648 million $787 million ($2.2 billion) Diluted EPS $0.39 $0.46 ($1.63) Free cash flow $1.41 billion $961 million $456 million

Data source: Schlumberger earnings release. EPS = earnings per share.

Even though the company reported slightly lower revenue compared to the prior quarter, what really mattered was where those declines came from. Its production and Cameron segments bore the brunt of the decrease because of the abrupt slowdown in North American shale activity. Shale is an incredibly volatile business that can react quickly to changes in oil prices. One thing that stood out in these results is that Schlumberger reported an increase in drilling activity revenue for North America, but its production segment -- which does services like hydraulic fracturing and well completions -- declined. This data point lines up with statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which say that the inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells stood at a record of 8,723. Management expects production and Cameron revenue to pick back up again as producers go back to complete these wells in 2019.

What's more important for Schlumberger is that business activity outside North America continued to increase modestly throughout the quarter. Capital spending on new production outside North America has been incredibly slow following the price crash several years ago, but it appears that this part of the industry is on the upswing again.