Schlumberger evaluates options for Russia staff as Ukraine war escalates -CEO

FILE PHOTO: The exterior of Schlumberger headquarters building is pictured in the Galleria area of Houston
1
Liz Hampton
·2 min read

By Liz Hampton

(Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Schlumberger is evaluating unspecified options for its thousands of Russian employees as the war in Ukraine escalates, Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch told Reuters an interview.

Among Western companies that did not exit following the February invasion of Ukraine, Schlumberger is one of the biggest employers in Russia. It has some 10,000 people in the region and has come under pressure for remaining in the country as fighting has escalated and Russia's casualties led to a military mobilization.

"We clearly continue to condemn the Russia invasion," he said in an interview on Wednesday, adding its executives "continue to watch and monitor escalation in the region."

Le Peuch did not say what would cause the world's largest oilfield service firm to leave the country. But he said: "We continue to evaluate options in light of our employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a tweet blasted the firm's Russia presence as contributing to war crimes and genocide. "The only way to save (what) remains of its reputation is to PULL OUT of Russia NOW," he said.

Schlumberger employees have told Reuters they risk losing their jobs by seeking to escape the military mobilization and face receiving draft notices at their workplaces should they remain, moves they saw as Schlumberger supporting the war.

President Vladimir Putin last month issued a decree seeking to add 300,000 troops to the war effort amid high casualties in Ukraine. The decree prompted tens of thousands of Russians to flee the country.

Le Peuch said Schlumberger "management in the country is pursuing all options to assist employees," without providing details. The company suspended new investments and technology deployment, but stopped short of withdrawing as some rivals did.

Some companies with Russian operations, including Roche Holding and Novo Nordisk, have sought military deferments for employees.

Schlumberger last week said its Russian managers were "relentlessly working with clients and the government to evaluate all exemption opportunities for their employees within the existing legal framework."

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • EU gas price cap still elusive as leaders meet again over energy crunch

    Leaders of the 27 European Union countries meet on Thursday for the second time in a fortnight to try to bring down energy prices, though persistent divisions between them mean the bloc is unlikely for now put a ceiling on what it pays for gas. The 27 are expected to back an alternative price benchmark for liquefied natural gas and joint gas buying, after earlier agreeing to cut consumption and introduce levies on windfall profits in the energy industry. But they remain as split as they were months ago on whether and how to cap gas prices to stem high inflation and stave off recession, after Russia cut gas flows following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Schlumberger Q3 Preview: Double-Digit Earnings Growth in Store?

    To little surprise, analysts have been bullish, with three positive estimate revisions coming in over the last several months.

  • Ukraine hails ‘new era’ of air defence as US rushes to send new systems in response to Russian missiles

    Ukraine heralded a ‘new era of air defence’ as the US and UK rushed to deliver advance systems to Kyiv in response to devastating Russian missile strikes, <strong>Richard Hall</strong> reports

  • Millennium’s Jain Says High Volatility Has Been Good for Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A high volatility environment is great for multi-manager firms like Millennium Management LLC, according to Bobby Jain, co-chief investment officer one of the world’s largest hedge funds.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsIn tim

  • Putin boosts Russia's war footing as battle looms for Ukraine's Kherson

    KYIV/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin ordered all of Russia to support the war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian-appointed administration of Kherson prepared to evacuate the only regional capital Moscow has captured during its invasion. Images of people using boats to flee the strategic southern city were broadcast by Russian state TV, which portrayed the exodus on the Dnipro river as an attempt to evacuate civilians before it became a combat zone. The Russian-installed chief of Kherson - one of four Ukrainian regions unilaterally claimed by Moscow where Putin declared martial law on Wednesday - said about 50,000-60,000 people would be moved out in the next six days.

  • Finland PM: Wide political support for Russia border fence

    Finland’s prime minister said Tuesday she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials. “It is a question of securing proper surveillance of Finland’s (eastern) border in the future,” Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters at the legislature before a meeting with parliamentary groups on the border fence issue. The Finnish Border Guard had earlier suggested covering parts of the 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border Finland shares with Russia, the longest of any European Union member, to help in preventing possible large-scale and illegal migration — a concern that has grown in Helsinki amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Charles Walker brands Truss government 'talentless people'

    Charles Walker branded the Truss Government "an absolute disgrace" and her ministers a group of "talentless people" on Wednesday night.

  • Trump questioned in court over rape accuser's defamation case

    The former president's lawyer says he "set the record straight" over a writer's sex assault allegation.

  • Fetterman says it was ‘always absurd’ to talk about defunding police

    Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) on Tuesday said it was “always absurd” to float the idea of defunding the police and that he “never believed” in it. “From my own experience I’d say, anytime you have fewer police, you’re going to have more crime,” Fetterman said in an interview with Semafor. “I just feel…

  • Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) closed at $11.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day.

  • Netflix’s CEO says, ‘Thank God we’re done with shrinking quarters,’ as first growth of 2022 sends stock soaring

    Netflix Inc. added more than 2 million subscribers in the third quarter after starting off 2022 with two consecutive quarterly declines, a rebound that sent shares more than 15% higher in after-hours trading Tuesday.

  • Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll

    The Biden administration's website to apply for federal student loan forgiveness is active now, and millions of people already have begun applying, according to the White House. Take Our Poll: Do...

  • New Orleans pastor admits defrauding church, school of $900K

    A well-known Baptist minister in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than 30 years has admitted defrauding his church, its housing ministries, his congregations and a charter school of almost $900,000.

  • Netflix stock could be even more volatile around future earnings, thanks to this change

    Already a volatile stock during corporate earnings season, Netflix Inc. is likely going to be even more so in the future.

  • Man sentenced to life in prison after raping 10-year-old, getting her pregnant

    A Duson man will spend life in prison after he was found guilty of raping and impregnanting a 10-year-old in 2019.

  • Boeing wins support in push to extend MAX certification timetable

    Boeing Co won support Wednesday from a Republican senator and a major customer in its bid to convince the U.S. Congress to extend the deadline to win certification of two new 737 MAX variants. The U.S. planemaker faces a late December deadline for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to certify the MAX 7 and MAX 10. After that date, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which would mean significant delays for the new MAX aircrafts' deployment, unless Congress grants a waiver to extend the deadline.

  • Chinese Economists Tally Cost of Putin’s War, Warn on Deep Scars

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia faces a sharp and prolonged slump in its real income as international sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine leave deep scars on its economy, according to a study by two Chinese academics.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escala

  • There’s lithium in them thar hills – but fears grow over US ‘white gold’ boom

    The treasured mineral is critical for electric vehicles and could help slow global heating, but locals worry about the harmful extraction near tribal land

  • Coronavirus pandemic prompts Biden to focus on biological threats

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday set in motion a plan to counter biological threats and prepare for the next pandemic after the COVID-19 coronavirus caused more than 1 million deaths in the United States. Biden signed three documents on biodefense security aimed at establishing a strategy and an implementation plan to gird for the next time a virus spreads widely in the United States. The National Biodefense Strategy, released by the White House, said the United States must address the "accidental release of biological agents, and threats posed by terrorist groups or adversaries seeking to use biological weapons."

  • 'We’re not going away': Conservatives build own media ecosystem to fight cancel culture

    The conservative movement is now one of cultural entrepreneurialism that strategically enlists sympathetic Americans, their clicks and their dollars.