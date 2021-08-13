Schlumberger Exits Major U.S. Oil Conference on Virus Spread

David Wethe
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger is pulling out of one of the biggest U.S. oil-industry conferences due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Houston area.

The annual Offshore Technology Conference, which is scheduled to start Sunday, draws visitors from around the world to Houston and is one of the largest oil confabs to resume in-person attendance since the global pandemic began last year. About 18% of hospital beds in the county that includes Houston were dedicated to coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, up from 14% on Aug. 5, Texas state health data show.

“As local hospitalization rates increase rapidly, Schlumberger has taken the decision to withdraw from the OTC 2021 event,” the world’s biggest oilfield services provider said Friday in a statement. “We would like to thank our partners at Texas Medical Center for their collaboration in guiding our understanding of the local COVID-19 situation which prompted us to make this difficult decision.”

A Schlumberger executive was scheduled to speak on a panel Monday about how the deepwater offshore industry can compete with low-cost shale fields. Asked whether Schlumberger would participate remotely, spokesman Scott LaBelle said the company is working on “alternative plans” and will provide more details soon. A representative for the conference said its virtual program allows Schlumberger to continue to host a booth and participate in the technical sessions.

The conference, which started in 1969, was first delayed and then ultimately canceled last year in April because of the virus. It’s offering both in-person and online attendance this year, conference organizers said Aug. 10 in an email.

“From the outset of the announcement of this year’s conference, the OTC team has been coordinating and planning for a hybrid event giving both our exhibitors and attendees the opportunity to participate both virtually and in-person,” a representative for the conference said Friday in an emailed statement.

(Updates with comment from conference organizers starting in fourth paragraph)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Schlumberger withdraws from major oil conference amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Thursday said it had withdrawn staff from next week's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which typically attracts at least 60,000 attendees to Houston, citing the area's rise in COVID-19 cases. "As the Houston area hospitalization rates increase rapidly, Schlumberger has taken the decision to withdraw from the Offshore Technology Conference," spokeswoman Moira Duff said. Houston has been hit by a surge in the Delta variant, with some 3,422 people testing positive on Wednesday, from just 398 new cases a month ago.

  • Stock Rally Stalls With Consumer Anxiety Rising: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks retreated from all-time highs and Treasury yields declined after a report showed consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level in nearly a decade. The dollar weakened and crude oil slumped. The S&P 500 set another intraday record before sinking back to little changed and traded within a 0.2% range Friday, with consumer staples and real estate stocks leading the gains. Financial and energy sectors declined. The benchmark index has almost doubled since the pandemic lows re

  • Summers Faults Biden’s Effort to Champion Lower Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to lower the price of gasoline, saying it should be allowed to rise because fossil fuel consumption warms the planet.Summers said in an interview Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” that the Biden administration should instead adjust its trade and economic policies to help lower the price of other goods.“There’s no more important price to increase in the American economy than the pr

  • Consumer Sentiment in U.S. Plunges to Lowest Since 2011

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest level in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in coronavirus cases.The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index fell by 11 points to 70.2, the lowest since December 2011, data released Friday showed. The figure fell well short of all estimates

  • Europe Could Face A Natural Gas Crisis This Winter

    Natural gas prices in Europe are soaring as supply from Russia collapses, a collapse that Russia claims is temporary but that shows the power Putin has over his European neighbors

  • Dollar retreats as consumer sentiment dives

    The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August, raising worries of a dent in economic activity. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to 70.2 in the first half of this month from a final reading of 81.2 in July. While U.S. producer prices data out Thursday showed surging prices, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve removing some of its stimulus, it followed U.S. consumer price data on Wednesday, which indicated inflation may be peaking, potentially giving the Fed room to remain accommodative for longer.

  • Fall of Afghan jewel a harbinger of a return to dark times

    Amid drumbeat of disaster, here is why the fall of Herat bodes especially ill for Afghanistan.

  • 6 Stocks to Buy on the Dip With Strong Upside Left for 2021

    We have narrowed down our search to six large-cap stocks that have attained a 52-week high this year but are currently trading at a sharp discount. These are: CHWY, PINS, ROKU, SLB, EOG and MRNA.

  • Climate Change and the Energy Transition

    Originally published in Enbridge's 2020 Sustainability Report

  • The Cheapest Destinations To Visit This Fall

    The pandemic isn't over, but Americans have been eager to resume travel plans and make the most out of the summer. The zeal for travel is already carrying over into autumn. According to a recent...

  • Weight Watchers shares sink nearly 25% as consumers put health goals on hold to enjoy the summer

    WW International Inc., the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, says customers are taking a break from their health goals in order to enjoy the summer, which pushed down subscriber numbers by 1.9% for the quarter. The company’s shares plunged 24.6% in Wednesday trading after reporting second-quarter sales that missed Street expectations. WW (WW) ended the quarter with 4.9 million subscribers, down from 5.0 million last year.

  • Why the White House's call to pump more oil is oddly timed

    The White House’s call for OPEC to pump more oil in an effort to contain gasoline prices has experts puzzled.Why it matters: While consumers would always love to see lower prices at the pump, they aren’t exactly sounding alarms as confidence remains high and spending has surged above pre-pandemic levels.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe news is also at odds with the administration's goals for tackling climate change. Days ago,

  • China cities declare rain 'red alerts' as flood death toll hits 21

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five cities in the central Chinese province of Hubei have declared "red alerts" after torrential rain left 21 people dead and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, state media reported. The deaths were recorded in the township of Liulin, part of the city of Suizhou in the north of the province. More than 2,700 houses and shops suffered flood damage and power, transportation and communications were also disrupted, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Cuba dips toe in market economy with legalization of small businesses

    Thousands of small and medium-sized Cuban businesses will be allowed to incorporate in the coming months, in one of the most important economic reforms taken by the island's Communist government since it nationalized all enterprises in the 1960s. The reform, details of which came to light this week, will permit small and medium-sized businesses for the first time since 1968, putting an end to the legal limbo in which many have existed for years in the Soviet-style economy. The law will also apply to small and medium-sized state firms, paving the way for an important decentralization of some activities and forcing subsidized operations to become profitable or fold, according to Cuban economists.

  • Disney Q3 earnings top estimates as Disney+ subscribers grow more than expected

    Disney (DIS) reported fiscal third-quarter results Thursday that beat Wall Street's estimates, with user growth at the company's key streaming platform coming in ahead of expectations.

  • Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Biden Has Gasoline Problems

    The push for OPEC to pump more oil so gas prices will drop doesn't factor in the Delta variant or the possibility that the whole idea could backfire, argues analyst Damien Courvlin.

  • The Oil & Gas Inflation Trap That No One Wants To Talk About

    Rising oil and gas prices could have a significant impact on the growing fears surrounding inflation in the United States, as the two often come hand in hand

  • Reversing Trump permitting revisions could hamper Biden's clean energy goals

    President Joe Biden’s plans to build massive amounts of clean energy over the next decade could get caught in a web of environmental permitting requirements.

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon and U.S. allies.