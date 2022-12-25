Is Schlumberger Limited's (NYSE:SLB) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) stock increased significantly by 56% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Schlumberger's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Schlumberger is:

17% = US$3.0b ÷ US$18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Schlumberger's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Schlumberger's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Yet, Schlumberger has posted measly growth of 4.5% over the past five years. That's a bit unexpected from a company which has such a high rate of return. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 5.0% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SLB worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SLB is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Schlumberger Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Despite having a normal LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 28% (or a retention ratio of 72% over the past three years, Schlumberger has seen very little growth in earnings as we saw above. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Schlumberger has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 27%. Still, forecasts suggest that Schlumberger's future ROE will rise to 22% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Schlumberger's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

