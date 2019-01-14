Schlumberger (SLB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Schlumberger (SLB) closed at $41.32, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest oilfield services company had gained 1.76% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.47% in that time.

SLB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 18, 2019. On that day, SLB is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.13 billion, down 0.54% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SLB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.76% lower. SLB is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, SLB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.57.

It is also worth noting that SLB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Field Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.61 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

