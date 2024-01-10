Schmaltz scores with less than a minute left in OT, lifts Coyotes past Bruins 4-3

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark (35) makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Nick Bjugstad (17) as Boston Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (29) applies pressure during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored a goal with less than a minute remaining in overtime, lifting the Arizona Coyotes over the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Schmaltz's goal was his 13th of the season and snapped a rough stretch for the Coyotes, who had been blown out in three straight games. He flicked a wrister past Boston's Jeremy Swayman, who entered the game midway through overtime after Linus Ullmark left with an injury.

The Coyotes pushed ahead 3-2 early in the third period when Mattias Maccelli scored on a rebound. Lawson Crouse got the play started on a breakaway and his wrist shot bounced off Ullmann, giving Maccelli the easy opportunity to get his seventh goal of the season.

Jake DeBrusk responded with Boston's second power play goal of the night, making it 3-all with 14:56 remaining, which held until the end of regulation.

The Bruins have lost three of their last four.

Boston's David Pastrnak got the scoring started on a power play less than five minutes into the game, smacking a well-placed shot into the top right corner of the net, just over the shoulder of Arizona's Connor Ingram. It was his 25th goal of the season.

Clayton Keller tied it up for Arizona on its own power play goal midway through the second period. Keller's initial shot bounced off Boston goalie Ullmark, but the forward corralled the rebound and scored.

Boston responded less than a minute later to take a 2-1 lead when Jesper Boqvist scored his first goal of the season and first for the Bruins, hitting a high wrister past Ingram. The 25-year-old spent his first four seasons with the New Jersey Devils.

The back-and-forth continued late in the second period when Arizona's Dylan Guenther beat Ullmark with a low wrister. Logan Cooley got the assist.

The 20-year-old Guenther has scored a goal in each of his first two games since being called up from Tucson.

