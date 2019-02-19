Is Schmolz + Bickenbach AG (VTX:STLN) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At The Intrinsic Value

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Does the February share price for Schmolz + Bickenbach AG (VTX:STLN) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Schmolz + Bickenbach by following the link below.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €22.30 €59.77 €57.80 €55.89 €54.05 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.3% Est @ -3.3% Est @ -3.3% Present Value Discounted @ 16.35% €19.16 €44.16 €36.70 €30.50 €25.35

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €156m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 3.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 16.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €54m × (1 + 3.3%) ÷ (16.3% – 3.3%) = €427m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €427m ÷ ( 1 + 16.3%)5 = €200m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €356m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF0.43. Relative to the current share price of CHF0.58, the stock is rather overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

SWX:STLN Intrinsic Value

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Schmolz + Bickenbach as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 16.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.944. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.