Schneider Electric in Universum's Top-25 World's Most Attractive Employers

Rueil-Malmaison, France, --News Direct-- Schneider Electric

Rueil-Malmaison, France, October 18, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation and named the World’s Most Sustainable Corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights, is one of the World’s Most Attractive Employers in Engineering, according to students worldwide.

Schneider Electric ranks 24th in Universum’s annual survey of engineering students from the world’s 10 largest economies, revealing the characteristics and companies most attractive to the future generation of talent. This year’s results have also been announced in partnership with Business Insider and other prominent media globally.

First listing in Universum’s Top-25

In 2021, Schneider Electric’s ranking as 24th most attractive employer for engineering students is testament to Schneider Electric’s culture in cultivating positive work and life balance for employees. This is the first time that Schneider Electric has emerged in Universum’s Top-25 and the third year running that Schneider Electric has been highlighted in the Top-50 list.

“We’re proud to be included in the Top-25 for the World’s Most Attractive Employers by Universum,” says Tina Mylon, senior vice president Talent and Diversity for Schneider Electric. “It’s meaningful to see how the 200,000+ engineering students view Schneider, especially when it comes to work and life balance. We love giving students and early career talent opportunities to get involved with our organization and we’re delighted to be recognized as an employer of choice.”

Ranking reveals most desirable attributes for engineering students

Over 220,000 students responded to the Universum Talent Survey, ranking the companies they find most desirable as an employer. Business and engineering students from the world’s 10 largest economies evaluated employers based on 40 characteristics, indicating the factors most central to employment decisions.

Story continues

At Schneider Electric, students get the opportunity to connect and learn about the industry, discover new, more digital ways of working and explore future career paths. These include the Global Virtual Student Experience, the Schneider Go Green student competition, full-time job opportunities, and early career development programs, such as virtual and in-person internships, graduate programs, and apprenticeships.

How the rankings are determined

The annual Universum World’s Most Attractive Employers report surveys over 220,000 Business, Engineering and IT students from the world’s 10 largest economies. Companies must be ranked among the most attractive employers (Top 90% of the Universum Most Attractive Employer Ranking) in at least five of the 10 markets. With the field period of this year’s survey from October 2020 to May 2021, results are equally weighted per country.

About Universum

Universum is a global thought leader in Employer Branding. With over 30 years of valuable experience in the field of employer branding, they have established themselves in 60 markets globally, with a diverse workforce that is physically present in 20 countries. They are uniquely positioned through our talent surveys to deliver key insights to recruiters about what future talent is looking for in an employer.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Schneider Electric on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/schneider-electric-in-universums-top-25-worlds-most-attractive-employers-925046007