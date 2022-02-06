Schneider Gets COVID | Starbucks Prices| Bank Burglaries
College Credits: Deerfield Residents Make Dean's List At Hofstra
Area students from Deerfield are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
$1.9M Wow House: Stunning Hamptons Style Home In Deerfield
This beautiful Deerfield-area estate is up for sale.
Starbucks Prices Rising Again In Deerfield: Here's Why
That latte is about to get a little more expensive due to inflation, increasing labor costs and supply chain issues.
Deer Bonding, Family Snowman And Bluejay In Flight: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
Congressman Brad Schneider Tests Positive for COVID-19
Schneider (D-Deerfield), who tested positive prior to a public event Tuesday night, also got the coronavirus in January 2021.
Man Charged With Parental Kidnapping Out Of Missouri: Lake County Sheriff's Blotter
5 Suspects Taken Into Custody Following Botched ATM Burglary
