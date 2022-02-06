Schneider Gets COVID | Starbucks Prices| Bank Burglaries

Eric DeGrechie
·1 min read

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Deerfield and beyond.

College Credits: Deerfield Residents Make Dean's List At Hofstra

Area students from Deerfield are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

$1.9M Wow House: Stunning Hamptons Style Home In Deerfield

This beautiful Deerfield-area estate is up for sale.

Starbucks Prices Rising Again In Deerfield: Here's Why

That latte is about to get a little more expensive due to inflation, increasing labor costs and supply chain issues.

Deer Bonding, Family Snowman And Bluejay In Flight: IL In Photos

This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.

Congressman Brad Schneider Tests Positive for COVID-19

Schneider (D-Deerfield), who tested positive prior to a public event Tuesday night, also got the coronavirus in January 2021.


This article originally appeared on the Deerfield Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories