Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.08

The board of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of October, with investors receiving $0.08 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.3%, which is below the average for the industry.

Schneider National's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Schneider National's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 25.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 6.5%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Schneider National Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.9% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Schneider National to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Schneider National has grown earnings per share at 22% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

Schneider National Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Schneider National that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

