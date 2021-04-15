- By GF Value





The stock of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.25 per share and the market cap of $4.5 billion, Schneider National stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Schneider National is shown in the chart below.





Schneider National Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because Schneider National is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 0.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 2.53% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Schneider National has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.44, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Transportation industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Schneider National's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Schneider National over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Schneider National has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.6 billion and earnings of $1.19 a share. Its operating margin is 6.32%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Schneider National at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Schneider National over the past years:

Schneider National Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Schneider National is 0.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Schneider National's return on invested capital is 8.02, and its cost of capital is 7.66. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Schneider National is shown below:

Schneider National Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

To conclude, The stock of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Schneider National stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

