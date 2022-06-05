Schneider National's (NYSE:SNDR) Dividend Will Be US$0.08

The board of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.08 per share on the 11th of July. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.2%, which is below the average for the industry.

Schneider National's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last payment, Schneider National was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 1,294% of cash flows. While the business may be attempting to set a balanced dividend policy, a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.3%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 4.6% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Schneider National Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Schneider National has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.32. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.9% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see Schneider National has been growing its earnings per share at 21% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Schneider National is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Schneider National is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Schneider National that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

