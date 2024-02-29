Schneps Media celebrates Manhattan power list

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night, Schneps Media Organization celebrated a group of exceptional New Yorkers for their commitment to the community, and three of our colleagues at PIX11 News were among the honorees.

New York’s Very Own Mr. G. and reporter Monica Morales took on the hosting duties. They were also named to the Manhattan power list, along with the general manager of PIX11, Chris McDonnell.

The list recognizes leaders in politics, business, communications and the arts for their contributions to society. Wednesday’s banquet also included a raffle with all the proceeds going to local charities.

Congratulations to our PIX11 News family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.