Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.1875

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SCHN) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.1875 per share on 14th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 2.3%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Schnitzer Steel Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. However, prior to this announcement, Schnitzer Steel Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 10.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.068 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 27% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Schnitzer Steel Industries has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Schnitzer Steel Industries' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Schnitzer Steel Industries that investors should take into consideration. Is Schnitzer Steel Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

