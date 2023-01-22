Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.1875

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) will pay a dividend of $0.1875 on the 14th of February. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.2%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, Schnitzer Steel Industries' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 10.4% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 18%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.068, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.75. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 27% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Schnitzer Steel Industries has grown earnings per share at 10% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Schnitzer Steel Industries might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Schnitzer Steel Industries that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

