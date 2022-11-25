Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Schnitzer Steel Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = US$210m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$382m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

So, Schnitzer Steel Industries has an ROCE of 15%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Schnitzer Steel Industries compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Schnitzer Steel Industries is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 15%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 91%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Schnitzer Steel Industries' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Schnitzer Steel Industries is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Considering the stock has delivered 31% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Schnitzer Steel Industries and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

