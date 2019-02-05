Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:SBO): Time For A Financial Health Check

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (VIE:SBO), with a market cap of €1.1b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Energy Services companies, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into SBO here.

How does SBO’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, SBO has ramped up its debt from €241m to €342m – this includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, SBO’s cash and short-term investments stands at €266m , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, SBO has generated €34m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 9.9%, indicating that SBO’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In SBO’s case, it is able to generate 0.099x cash from its debt capital.

Can SBO pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of €295m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.83x. Generally, for Energy Services companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

WBAG:SBO Historical Debt February 5th 19 More

Can SBO service its debt comfortably?

SBO is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 96%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether SBO is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SBO’s, case, the ratio of 9.62x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving SBO ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although SBO’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how SBO has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for SBO’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for SBO’s outlook. Valuation: What is SBO worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SBO is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

